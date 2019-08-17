NEHU Inter College Football c’ship gets under way

SHILLONG: The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Inter College Football (Men) Tournament 2019 has started with an opening ceremony at the J.N. Sports Complex, Polo, Shillong wherein Dean of Students Welfare, NEHU Prof. S. Umdor graced the occasion as Chief Guest, besides Assistant Director of Sports, N. Das. The tournament will be under way till August 28. On the first day of the tournament, three matches were played. In the first match Sankardev College defeated Seng Khasi College by 3-1 goals. The second match was played between St. Dominic’s College and Ri Bhoi College, where the latter defeated the former by 3 goals. In the third match of the day, Shillong College tasted defeat against Balawan College by 12 goals. On Saturday, St. Anthony’s College (Extn), Byndihati will play the first match against NEIGRIHMS followed by the second match played between Raid Laban College and Union Christian College, Umiam.