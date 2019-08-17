Naga-inhabited areas should be integrated: CM

Kohima: Reiterating his support for integration of all contiguous Naga-inhabited areas, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday appealed to the neighbouring states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur to recognise the democratic rights of the Naga people.

“I would also like to reiterate the longstanding desire of the Naga people for the integration of all the contiguous Naga-inhabited areas. We have always supported this just and democratic right of the Naga people,” Rio after unfurling the national flag here on Independence Day.

“We again make a fervent appeal to our neighbouring states and all concerned, to recognise the history, the yearning, and the democratic rights of the Nagas and in the truest traditions of mutual respect and understanding, pave the way for the physical integration of the contiguous areas inhabited by the Naga people,” he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the Naga political issue, Rio claimed that it continues to occupy the highest place on the state government’s agenda.

“The Joint Legislators’ Forum (JLF), a body constituted of all the elected Members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on the Naga political issue, in its meeting on August 7 welcomed the appointment of R.N. Ravi as the Governor of Nagaland and expressed confidence that his appointment will further strengthen and expedite the political negotiations.”

Noting that the peace talks have been going on for the last 22 years, Rio also appealed to all the negotiating parties to come together, sit across the negotiating table for the sake of the people. “We must not let go of this golden opportunity as peace has eluded us for too long and now is the most opportune time to come together and expedite the political dialogue for an early and honourable solution,” he said. (IANS)