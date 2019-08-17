Meghalaya Games to be held after 13 years in November

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, during the Independence Day speech at Polo Grounds, on Thursday, informed that the state government will organise the Meghalaya Games in November this year. He said as the state is preparing for the National Games, holding Meghalaya Games will be of great help. “It is important to note that the last Meghalaya Games were held in 2006 and we will be reviving them after a period of 13 years. We are also organising the National Games outreach summit by the end of the year to mobilise support for our sportspersons from corporates and other entities”, he said.