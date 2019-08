SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will inaugurate the much awaited Mawlai bypass in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and others on Saturday.

The 8km road connects GS road to NEHU junction from ISBT in Mawiong.

The government has claimed that the bypass will help to decongest traffic along the Mawiong-Mawlai stretch of the Guwahati-Shillong road by at least 30 per cent.