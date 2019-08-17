Mawlai bypass begins efforts to reduce traffic congestion: Conrad

SHILLONG: The wait is finally over as Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Saturday inaugurated Shillong-Mawlai bypass which is expected to reduce traffic jam along the Mawiong- Shillong stretch by at least 30 percent.

The road was sanctioned at Rs 20 crores but later the revised estimates for the project was sanctioned at Rs 27.87 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, Conrad said that the inauguration of the road is just a little step as far as reducing traffic jams in the city was concerned and more needs to be done in this regard.

Terming traffic congestion as an important issue for the State Government, he said that the Government was soon going to repair a road starting from Mawmi village which ends at Shillong-Nongstoin road and tourists going to Sohra can take this road which has beautiful locations like the full view of Umiam Lake and Shillong city

“We have decided that this road must be made commercial and people can take the particular road till western bypass comes up,” he said while informing that the DPR for the consultant to construct the western bypass has already been floated by the government.

Asking everyone to maintain everything including law and order, he said that the society and local residents should ensure that the particular road did not become a dumping ground and a den for anti-social activities.

He also said that a lot of tourists will use the newly inaugurated road and one single incident against them will bring a bad name to the state.

“Tourist must be welcome and society must sensitize people to welcome tourist when they pass from here,” he said

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that the road would be beneficial for the people including the residents and tourists even as he informed that the Government had many other road projects which are in the pipeline which are being designed to reduce traffic jam in the area.

Mawlai MLA, PT Sawkmie who also spoke on the occasion highlighted various grievances faced by the people of the constituency and sought for better roads in the area besides asking the Government to take steps to ensure that traffic is reduce in the area.

Later, Chief Minister, also inaugurated the Mawkyntoh Umshing police outpost which was lying in dilapidated condition for a long time.