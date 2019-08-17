Huge gaps in seat availability for education in state: CM

SHILLONG: There is a big gap in the number of seats available for students to pursue studies in government educational institutions in Meghalaya.

This was highlighted in the Independence Day speech delivered by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the city on Thursday.

While placing emphasis on secondary education, the chief minister said the total number of students in secondary schools is 1,04,727 and higher secondary schools is 54,739.

“However, the number of individuals in the age bracket of 15-19 years is 4,03,675. This means there is a big gap in the number of seats available for children to pursue secondary and higher secondary education. To bridge this gap, the government is in the process of setting up Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in all blocks of the state”, he said.

He also said even in higher education, there is a large demand supply gap.

“The number of colleges in our state is 71 with an enrolment number of 67,352, while the number of individuals in the age bracket of college goers is 3,85,878. To deal with this issue, we are establishing some new degree colleges”, Sangma said.

Regarding EMRS, the chief minister said each of these residential schools will be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 24 crore and will cater to 480 students when fully operational. This initiative will transform the landscape of secondary education in the state.

“We already got sanction for 11 EMRS from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. It is expected that 25 more EMRS will be sanctioned for the state in the next two years. The government is registering a society to ensure that the EMRS schools are managed efficiently”, he said.

To improve college education, the chief minister said two new model degree colleges have been sanctioned at Patharkhmah, Ri Bhoi and Rongjeng, East Garo Hills. “However, we also realise that the government alone cannot cater to this huge need. Hence, we decided to set up nine brown field community colleges, which will be run by the local communities”, Sangma said.

He said government will provide a one-time infrastructure grant and the recurring expenditure.

“My government wants to expand the participation of communities, civil society and the private sector in the provision of quality education. I encourage and invite the different actors to participate in this critical endeavour”, he added.