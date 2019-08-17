Heroin seized, suppliers held

SHILLONG: Continuing its crackdown on drugs suppliers in Shillong city, the Anti Narcotic Task Force on Friday seized more than 239 grams of heroin and arrested several people from the city in this connection.

East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa said that the ANTF team of the district was successful in targeting a supply chain network of the Khongsai clan which originally hails from Manipur.

On Friday, the ANTF team received a tip-off that a few suspected persons had come from Manipur and were staying in Prakash Hotel. Accordingly, a raid was carried out and two suspects — Thangcha Khongsai and Kimboi Khongsai — were found in possession of 12.97 grams of heroin. They revealed that they came to Shillong with a big consignment of drugs.

On the lead provided by Thangcha Khongsai, the ANTF team raided the house of one T Lalcha Khongsai in Madanrting area, but although nothing incriminating was found, he admitted that he was part of the distribution network of Khongsai clan.

On further inquiry, it was found that Lalhningliana Khongsai of Nongthymmai area is also a part of the module and his rented house was raided and police recovered 227.56 grams of heroin.

Finally, the house of Projangam Khongsai of Madanrting area was raided but nothing incriminating was recovered.

Lyngwa informed that the consignment was brought from Manipur to Shillong in a Maruti 800 (WB 7217). Once the accused Thangcha Khongsai and Kimboi Khongsai reached the city, the consignment was taken to the house of Projangam Khongsai where it was distributed among the other accused.

The SP added that the police have seized the vehicle and further investigation is on to ascertain the source of the drug network and other dealers in Shillong area.

A case has been registered under Section 21 (B) and 29 of the NDPS Act.