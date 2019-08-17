Distillation unit busted, heroin worth Rs 166 cr seized in Manipur



GUWAHATI: Thoubal District Police in Manipur during a raid busted an illegal heroin distillation factory at Thoubal Moijing in the district and seized 184 kilograms of heroin brown sugar on Saturday.

The police also seized chemicals and other items used in distilling and the arrested one person.

Thoubal district police station has registered a cases against the drug factory and drug bust and investigations are underway.