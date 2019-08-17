Condolences pour in for VB Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Condolences poured in on Friday for former India cricketer V.B. Chandrasekhar who committed suicide a day ago in Chennai.

A news report quoted Chandrasekhar’s family member as saying that the 57-year-old was upset over the losses incurred while running a cricket league team and thus he committed suicide on Thursday. The report said that his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his bedroom.

“Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrasekhar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP,” wrote VVS Laxman.

“Terrible news…VB..too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Anil Kumble. “Sad day and a big loss to the cricket family. Rest in Peace VB,” tweeted Stephen Fleming. “Extremely sad and shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team,” said Suresh Raina.

“Shell shocked to hear the demise of V B Chandrasekar sir. My deepest condolences to the family,” tweeted Abhinav Mukund,

“Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar Indian cricketer is no more…very sad news…very young to go…rest in peace VB…Big loss, condolences to the family,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted. Moreover, BCCI also offered their condolences. (IANS)