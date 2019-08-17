BSNL launches first of its kind Bharat Fibre for Tura

TURA: The country’s main public sector telecom corporation-Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has finally launched its much awaited FTTH (Fibre to the Home) Commercial Broadband Services under the brand name Bharat Fibre for the benefit of its several thousand esteemed customers of Tura and West Garo Hills district on Saturday morning at the BSNL premises near Childrens’ Park (DC Park).

West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Singh in the presence of Chief General Manager, BSNL NE-1 Telecom Circle, B Chandra Sekhar launched this stateof the art telecom technology at the BSNL Administrative Building, Tura.

The FTTH launched by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is the high speed internet service which aims at providing high speed broadband internet access through end to end optical fibre connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Singh lauded the efforts of BSNL for launching the service in the region and said that connectivity is one of the basic necessities of the people especially in the present generation. He said that nowadays people find other option to cope up with shortage of water, electricity, roads, etc but cannot live without internet connectivity even for a short while. Further, in view of the large number of internet service users in the region, he suggested that the speed of the service provided should be good and as per the expectation of the customers.

As far as the public sector is concerned, BSNL happens to be one of the important basic service sector which provides reliable service whenever necessary but competing with the service of private companies is the main challenge for BSNL and for which better performance is necessary, he said.

The Chief General Manager, BSNL NE-1 Telecom Circle B Chandra Sehkar expressed his happiness for being able to launch the service for the benefit of the people of the region which had been possible by partnering with M/S Kiran International and has plans to provide 1000 connections in the area. Apart from internet service landline facility is also available, he informed and said that the service can streamline video conference and other services as per the customers requirement. Further, since most of the students need internet connectivity to do their assignments, filling up forms, etc the department would expand the service to other districts to fulfil the needs of the people and is committed to provide better service in the region.

E Swer, GMM (ETR), Shillong highlighted the responsibilities of the department and their effort to provide good and uninterrupted connectivity and service to the people but lamented that since it runs on optical fibre which is highly sensitive there is every possibility for disruption whenever new roads, pipelines, cables, etc are laid. He also said that separate lines had been laid for different districts so as to decrease the disruption whenever repair works are done.

The General Manager Telecom Department (GMTD), Meghalaya Shillong P Sudhakar Rao informed that the BSNL Meghalaya has already launched Bharat Fibre FTTH BB services in Shillong and Jowai and is planning to launch the services in Ampati, Khliehriat, Sohra and other districts of the state. He informed that the present Mobile data network of BSNL in Tura has been upgraded to 4 G data service by deploying the state of art 4G Tower thereby enhancing the mobile data speed upto 30 Mbps and therefore, all customers of Tura are requested to change their existing SIM to 4G SIM free of cost to avail high speed 4G services.

Further, Bharat Fibre FTTH services has two plans in which the Plan 849 will cost Rs. 849 per month + GST and Broadband speed of 50 Mbps speed till 600 GB up to 2 Mbps speed beyond that while Plan 1277 will cost Rs. 1277 per month + GST and Broadband speed of 100 Mbps speed till 750 GB up to 2 Mbps beyond that, he informed.

Deputy General Manager, (HQ), Meghalaya, Shillong S Daimary, Divisional Engineer, Tura C Momin, Divisional Engineer (ETR), Tura S R Nangare, Superintendent Engineer, MeECL, Tura Balnang Sangma, officers and staff of BSNL, Tura attended the function.