Basketball tourney concludes

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Basketball Association (MBA) in association with the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District conducted the ‘Independence Cup 2019-3×3 Basketball Challenge’ at JN Stadium Basketball Court, Polo which concluded on Thursday. M. W. Nongbri, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District presided as the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony besides guest of honor D. Dan, District Sports Officer, East Khasi Hills District and special guest John F. Kharshiing, working president, MSOA. Winners of the U-14 Girls category were Pine Mount Girls team and the Touchline midgets came out as the runners up in the category. St. Anthony’s HSS won in the U-14 Boys category and St. Claret HSS became the runners up. In the U-19 Girls category, ENE Ballers’A’ clinched the title while the runners up were ENE Ballers ‘B’. Unique SC and Team Jet became winner and runners up of the U-19 Boys category, respectively. In the women category Hoop it up bagged the title while Shockers received the runners up position. Lastly, Winners of Men category Kings Men clinched the trophy and Rangjanai became the runners up. Dennis Ale, David Matte, Iohborlang Shadap and Pleasantly Synnah from the Men category and Ucilia Pyngrope, Iairy S. Sangma, Evarista Lyngdoh and Yarisha Wahlang from the Women category have been selected to represent the state at the ‘3×3 National Basketball Championship’ to be organised by the Basketball federation of India in Bengaluru on August 22-24.