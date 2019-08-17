ATK tastes maiden victory

SHILLONG: ATK, the home ISL team from Kolkata, finally pocketed a win in the 129th edition of Durand Cup, as they defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The game started half an hour late due to a torrential downpour since afternoon. Also the entire 90 minutes duration was accompanied with constant rainfall, though the match remained uninterrupted. Two minutes into the match, a sudden attack from ATK culminated into a goal off the boots of William Pauliankhum. Mohammedan SC got a few chances to level the score but failed to convert each of them. It was a hard day at work for the ATK goalie Avilash Paul as he made some brilliant saves to deny MDSC the all-important equaliser. Thus, when the final whistle was heard, the scoreboard displayed 1-0 in favour of ATK. Meanwhile, the match between Chennaiyin FC and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC was called off due to incessant rainfall. The match has been scheduled to resume on Saturday from 1000 hours onwards. Chennaiyin FC had scored a lone goal at the time of suspension of the match.