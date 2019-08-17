Assam gets its first CNG fuelling station in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday dedicated the first-ever CNG fuelling station to the state when he inaugurated a CNG pump at Chowkidingi in Dibrugarh.

Speaking at the function organised at the playground of Chawlkhowa in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said that to make Assam free from air pollution and to promote the use of clean and green fuel, State government was preparing a roadmap for setting up CNG fuelling station in all districts of the state. He also said that since vehicular emissions take a toll on the health of the people, State government is working sincerely to promote the use of compressed natural gas in the state.

Sonowal said, “Making a pollution free state is one of the primary objectives of the government and therefore, the government, has been taking sequel of steps to make Assam free from the scourge of pollution and its manifestations”. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking over the reign of power in 2014, has attached tremendous importance to cleanliness and therefore, adopted Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. This abhiyan no longer remains an official function, it has transformed itself into a mass movement.

In order to make the environment pollution free, Prime Minister Modi is urging government organisations and people across the nation to introduce the use of electric vehicles and CNG fuel. As a positive response to Prime Minster’s request, the first ever CNG fuelling station of the state was set up and inaugurated in Dibrugarh. The journey has just started which will transform into state-wide movement, Sonowal added.

He also said that for a pollution free society, State government would introduce electric vehicles in Guwahati. With the use of CNG as an alternative to conventional fuel like diesel, measures for cutting pollution level in the environment will go a long way. He, therefore, urged upon the need for adequately generating awareness among the owners, drivers etc., for the extensive use of CNG.

.