Adelbert sets terms to join UPF

SHILLONG: The lone Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA, Adelbert Nongrum, on Friday said he would join the United Progressive Front (UPF) provided certain issues of the state are taken up.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the members of the UPF had a meeting with him before they publicly declared the formation of the alliance.

He said he would join the coalition provided the UPF is serious about taking up issues that are of concern in the state such as reservation policy.

“There is a concern about stabilising the government but we should be more concerned about how to govern. However, stabilising the government is still a good move,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the UPF had approached the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) minister, Samlin Malngiang, who said that he will stick with the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA).

The RDA is a coalition of the UDP and HSPDP. One of the architects of the RDA is late UDP president, Donkupar Roy.

The UPF consists of four Peoples’ Democratic Front (PDF) MLAs -Banteidor Lyngdoh, Gavin Mylliem, Jason Mawlong and Hamlet Dohling– one Nationalist Congress Party MLA, Saleng Sangma, and Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang.