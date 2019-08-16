Training on Sericulture, Fishery organized by ATMA

TURA: A two day training programme on Sericulture and Fishery was organized by the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) for farmers on August 14 and 15 at the conference hall of the Ampati Circuit House in South West Garo Hills.

The first day of the programme saw EO, Sericulture Officer of West Garo Hills, Panna Sangma sharing her expertise and knowledge on scientific rearing of silkworms and different types of trees for silkworms. She emphasized on Eri and Muga silkworms which are mostly reared in Meghalaya.

On the second day, Fishery Officer of South West Garo Hills Grikjang R Marak gave his insights on scientific fish farming, different types of aquaculture, various schemes of the fishery department and livelihood opportunities related to fishery. Marak also spoke on the harmful effects of consumption of imported fish from different states and elaborated on how to increase fish production to ensure self sustainability and productivity. Means to supply fish to other states which have shortage of production was also highlighted by the official.

Besides, the various schemes offered by the government like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) were highlighted by other ATMA officials, who also pointing out that Sericulture is one of the most important agro and forest based industries to provide gainful employment opportunities fostering better economic development for farmers.