Teachers submit memo to Edu Ministry’s

TURA: A delegation from the All Garo Hills Government LP School Contractual Teachers’ Association (AGHGLPSCTA) recently met Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbhui at Circuit House in Tura and submitted a memorandum on their demand for disbursement of salary for full 12 months and maternity leave facility.

During their meeting with the minister, many questions concerning the difficulties being faced by them were raised by the delegation. With regard to the demand of the teachers for the release of full 12 months’ salary, the Minister is said to have disagreed but instead assured them that the government was trying to solve the problems by regularizing their services, which would be done at the earliest.

Many questions regarding MTET were also raised by the delegation during the meeting but the minister is said to have refused to say anything on the matter, at the same time giving the assurance that something would be done very soon.