Protest against removal of headman of Mawlai Nongkwar

SHILLONG: The executive committee members of Mawlai Nongkwar along with its residents protested at the premises of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Friday against the removal of the headman of Mawlai Nongkwar alleging political play.

On seeing the hundreds of protestors, the security guards at the KHADC immediately closed the gate leading to the office.

The residents were surprised at the order of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem to remove the headman of Mawlai Nongkwar, Rapborlang Roy Thangkhiew on August 13.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Teinwell Dkhar, deputy headman of Mawlai Nongkwar Wangseng Jyrwa said, “This is unacceptable to us. This is undue harassment to the residents of the Mawlai Nongkwar.”

“The CEM knows nothing about the matter. Things will be clear once the Executive Member (EM) of Elaka, Pyniaid Sing Syiem comes back on Monday,” Jyrwa added

He went on to add that Thangkhiew was removed based on the complaint filed by the Seng Samla to the KHADC as he issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Big Bazaar to be established in the area even when the authorized owner is a local, Sanborlang Thangkhiew.

He said the granting of NOC by Rapborlang was done in consultation with the executive committee of dorbar of Mawlai Nongkwar.

The residents in unison shouted that they will not accept the acting headman, Morris Lyngdoh and cried out, “We want justice”.

Earlier, the executive committee members of the Dorbar Shnong also met the Syiem of Hima Myliem, Paiem Ainam Manik Syiem who informed them that the direction to remove the headman was from the KHADC while the Syiem has to only seal and sign the order.

The members of the EC of Mawlai Nongkwar will follow up on the matter next week after Pyniaid comes back to Shillong.

Secretary of Mawlai Nongkwar, Sylvester Mawiong said the KHADC paid attention to the complaint of the Seng Samla and said, “The KHADC should have consulted the Dorbar Shnong also in this case.”