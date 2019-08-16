Pressure groups irked at delay in setting up of District Task Force

SHILLONG: The delay in the establishment of District Task Force in has led a group of organizations to meet the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Matsiewdor War on Friday.

Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act passed in 2016 sought to establish the District Task Force to keep a tab on illegal immigrants.

The pressure groups were Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) and Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People (FKJGP).

Speaking to reporters after meeting the DC, the KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar said the DC had informed that the rules of the District Task Force had not been received by the DC.

Irked at the delay in submission of the rules to the respective heads of Districts, he said, “The Secretariat is not a stockroom of documents. Any laws passed should be implemented. The notification on District Task Force was issued on September 10 last year, if the DCs say they have not received any instruction it means the notification is still pending in the Secretariat.”

The NGOs informed that they have received a copy of the rules on the District Task Force and were surprise to know that the DCs of respective districts have not received the Rules.

He informed that as per the knowledge of the organization, the District Task Force was constituted only in East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

War has assured the delegation that at the end of the month District Task Force will be enforced.

Marngar said that the enforcement of the District Task Force will identify illegal migrants and will help the Police Department to detect crime especially the rising drug menace.

President of FKJGP, Wellbirth Rani questioned the sincerity of the government as it took a nearly a year for the state government to approve the rules of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016.

Questioning the delay that went into enforcement of the Act, he said, “We cannot be mere spectators.”

He pointed to the slow progress on the development of infrastructure of the entry and exit point in Umling and said, “We are running out of patience and we want to see fruits.”

The NGOs maintained that since the entry and exit point were taking too long, they demanded the enforcement of the rules of the District Task Force immediately to check illegal migrants.