Orientation on NTCP held in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH: The District Tobacco Control Programme, on Friday organized a one-day district level coordination committee meeting and orientation for stakeholders on National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) at the Conference Hall of Civil Hospital Nongpoh.

D.P Kharsati ADC in his keynote address said that this programme is very crucial for everyone, it is the responsibility of all, to work together, to enable to eradicate these harmful products. He also informed that there are several Acts & Sections related with the ban on sale of tobacco and other tobacco related products for under age children in the district and notification will be given to all vendors indicating the ban on tobacco products to minors. Hence, he seeks the cooperation of all to work along with the district administration for the betterment of the society and the district as a whole.

The State Nodal Officer, Dr L.L Nongbri who is also a Resource Person of the day, briefed the history of the National Tobacco Control Programme which started at the national level and also the history of tobacco used globally, she said that tobacco was first introduced in India during the 1600 AD by the Portuguese Merchants and in turn became as a major cash crop in India.

She also highlighted on the adverse effects of tobacco use including forms of tobacco use like smoking and smokeless and burden of tobacco use affected the people globally, she also informed that China is the largest tobacco users in the world closely followed by India as the second largest users. Also adding that Meghalaya State ranking the 2nd Position in cigarette users and 5th Position in other related tobacco products use among North East States.