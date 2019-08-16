‘No First Use’ nuclear policy depends on future: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared on Friday that India’s commitment so far to a ‘No First Use’ in nuclear policy will depend on circumstances in the future.



Singh posted a tweet from Pokhran, the test site of India’s nuclear weapons, after paying homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.



“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atalji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances,” Singh tweeted.



Singh’s statement comes amid belligerent statements by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir and ahead of a ‘closed door’ meeting at the UN on the issue of the abrogation of special category status to the state.



Singh travelled to Pokhran after attending the closing ceremony of the International Scouts Masters Competition that concluded on Friday.

IANS