Mizoram to hold unity fests across the world

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has decided to organise unity festivals across the world to ensure integration and brotherhood of all Mizos across the globe, a tourism department official said on Friday.

“To ensure the integration and brotherhood of all Mizos across the globe, the state government has allocated Rs 1 crore for the Mizo diaspora to organise the unity festivals,” the official said.

The Chief Minister Zoramthanga had also mentioned the plan in his Independence Day speech on Thursday.

“Holding of Mizo unity festivals all over the world aiming to make sure the integration and brotherhood of all Mizos, is a part of our earlier commitment,” he said.

With a population of 1,091,014 (according to the 2011 census), Mizoram is a closely knit society with a Christian majority (87 per cent).

The state’s Tourism Department has also appointed Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Gold Medallist in Weightlifting (men’s 62kg group) at Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires (Argentina) last October, as its brand ambassador for the year 2019-2020.

The official addedthat under the Centre’s “Swadesh Darshan Scheme”, the Tourism Department has undertaken the construction of a mega Thenzawl Golf Course and an eco-resort in Serchhip district.

In an effort to boost tourism, the state government has also taken a massive effort to construct the first skywalk at Sakawrhmuituai Tlang mountain.

IANS