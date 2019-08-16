Job Reservation Policy violation alleged in recruitment of General Nursing

TURA: The All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee have petitioned Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma demanding “fair implementation” of the existing Meghalaya state job reservation policy by carrying over the backlog of the Garo quota into the next recruitment in accordance with the existing policy.

The committee pointed out that during the recruitment of 436 posts in General Nursing and Midwifery only 123 Garo candidates got selected while there were 374 successful candidates for the two other tribes of the state.

“Fifty number of backlog posts meant for the Garo community should be carried over to the next recruitment to ensure fair share of our quota because the whole gamut of selection process for the GNM posts has amounted to a deliberate gross violation of the job reservation policy that existed in our composite state ever since its inception,” mentioned Balkarin Ch Marak of the All Garo Hills Joint Action Committee.