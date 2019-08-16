Career guidance programme

NONGPOH: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training Shillong, organized the career exhibition-cum- career guidance for Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools of Nongpoh at Ri Bhoi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh.

R.M Kurbah, the Deputy Commissioner graced the occasion as the chief guest. More than three hundred students from five selected schools participated in the programme. The objective of this programme is to disseminate career information and career guidance for young students.

The resource persons of the day includes Miss J.Laitflang of Avenues who spoke on the “skills to improve employability”, S.Khonglah Asst. Proffessor of Institute of Hotel Management who spoke on Hotel Management and Hospitality and . P.Lyngdoh, Tourist Officer spoke on the topic “tourism in the state”.

