Tyson spends Rs 28 lakh on weed

New Delhi: Former world champion pugilist Mike Tyson’s career was full of controversies and scandals, which saw him get branded as as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.Tyson, who has now entered the cannabis business in California, where smoking marijuana is legal, has revealed the amount he spends on weed every month.The 53-year-old has revealed that he smokes weed amounting to $40,000 dollar per month which comes to around Rs 28 lakh in Indian currency. (IANS)