State cops named for I-day awards

SHILLONG: At least six police officers from the state will receive President’s award on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday.

The awardees who will receive President Police Medal for distinguished service are Addison Roy Mawthoh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Training), and Seminar Singh Kynjing, Deputy Inspector General of Police (A).

The recipients of medals for meritorious service are Julie Nongkhlaw, Inspector of Police, O/o the Additional Director General of Police, and Augustine Lyngdoh (AB constable), Police Reserve Shillong.

The awardees of Fire Service medal are Charlesstar Thabah, O/o Fire and Emergency Services, Lalan Roy, O/o Fire and Emergency Services.

The recipients of the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation are Ibashisha Kharpran, Sub-Inspector of Police, O/o the Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai.

Home Guards and Civil Defence medals for meritorious service will go to Lambert Marbaniang, Inspector, border wing of Home Guards Battalion, and Kholendro D Sangma, havildar, border wing of Home Guards battalion, Shillong.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the names on Wednesday.