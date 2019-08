Tallinn: Deepak Punia on Wednesday won gold at the Junior World Championships in Talinn, Estonia. Deepak beat Russia’s Alik Shebzukov to win the 86kg junior freestyle title which follows the silver he won in the category in 2018. Vicky Chahar, on the other hand, won bronze in the 92 kg category by beating Mongolia’s Batmagnai Enkhtuvshin. (IANS)