Potro officially out of US Open

New York: Former champion Juan Martin del Potro, who had surgery in June to repair a broken right kneecap, won’t be ready for the US Open, organizers said Tuesday.

The US Tennis Association said the 2009 champion from Argentina — who was runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2018 — will miss the tournament as he continues his recovery. Del Potro shared a video of himself walking on a treadmill on July 31. On June 21 he had said he would undergo surgery after breaking the patella in his right knee for the second time. (AFP)