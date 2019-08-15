Naga lad to play for Sweden

Kohima: One of the upcoming Naga footballer Ratobe Poireng has been selected to play for Lilla Torg FF in Sweden.According to a media report the 23-year-old midfielder, a native of Poilwa village under Peren district of Nagaland, was a former player of Barak FC Peren. He also played for Guwahati Town Club other than playing in local clubs in Nagaland. Currently he is in Sweden’s Malmo city. After one month of intense training and tryouts, he will be playing in the 4th division team at the initial stage with the scope of progressing to a higher division in the upcoming season. Poireng had previously participated in a tryout in the 1st division of Bundesliga club – Hannover 96. It was learnt that the club showed great interest for future inclusion of the midfielder, the report said. (UNI)