MDA to take call on Speaker: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will take a unanimous decision on the Speaker’s post.

“It is not respectful on my part to bypass their opinion and come out and give a statement. The UDP and Deputy CM have expressed their views, but it is the MDA which will take the unanimous decision,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

With UDP, a partner in the MDA, saying that the Speaker’s post should remain with it, Sangma, who is the chairman of MDA, said there is no issue regarding stability of the coalition.

“Every political party has the right to express their opinion but I have been clear that the Speaker’s post will be unanimously decided by the MDA components,” he said.

He said the MDA will meet after the Independence Day celebrations.

As for the Shella by-poll, Sangma said the state units of different political parties cannot be bypassed and maintained that he cannot speak on behalf of the NPP because the state unit is also involved in it.

He informed that UDP leaders had met him and reaffirmed their commitment to the coalition.