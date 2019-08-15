High level panel yet to meet on edu scam

SHILLONG: The high level panel appointed by High Court of Meghalaya is yet to have its sitting to decide on the education scam.

On July 5, the court had directed the high level committee to dispose of the pending education scam case.

When contacted, an official source said on Wednesday that the meeting of the panel will be convened soon and the committee had called for relevant papers from the education department.

The task of the committee is to examine the CBI report into the alleged anomalies in ten centres where recruitment for primary school teachers was conducted.

The committee has to make final recommendation to the state government.

In the past, the Central probe agency had examined six centres and segregated both tainted and non tainted teachers.

Later, the order of the court in 2017 compelled the CBI to probe ten centres other than Shillong Sadar, Jowai, Amlarem, Tura and Dadenggre.

After the CBI submitted the report, the government had constituted a three-member committee.

The court had said if large scale manipulations or interference of public representative or any other person are found, the committee may recommend scrapping of whole selection process of the concerned centres.