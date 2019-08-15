Gallantry award for city-based Army officer

SHILLONG: Maj. Soham Bhattacharjee has been awarded the prestigious Sena Medal (Gallantry) for eliminating two terrorists in a close-quarter encounter in October, 2018 in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

Maj. Soham secured fatal hits on the terrorists resulting in the elimination of two dreaded and heavily armed terrorists.

He was awarded the Gallantry medal for his sublime heroism, supreme gallantry and determination above and beyond the call of duty displayed in the face of certain death.

Maj. Soham is a resident of Rilbong locality.