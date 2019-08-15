Digital platform for local entrepreneurs

SHILLONG: Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday launched the Chief Minister’s e-champion challenge website, which is a platform to promote growth of entrepreneurship in the state.

Speaking at the launch, the chief minister assured that more programmes will come up to give fillip to entrepreneurship.

According to Commissioner and Secretary Planning Vijay Kumar D, e-champion challenge is an online platform where entrepreneurs can log in and register themselves. An individual will be asked a set of questions and selection will be made based on the answers. Local entrepreneurs will then be able to put up their ideas to the panel of judges.

Pushing for business ideas, the chief minister has urged the youth to be part of the competition and said the top 25 will get Rs 1 lakh and another top 25 will be given Rs 50,000.