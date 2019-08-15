Correction

Editor,

With reference to my article ” What is Education? (ST Aug 14, 2019) I regret to state that due to typographical error on my part, the sentence ‘Russell also did discount the importance of science, as he himself was also a prolific philosopher of mathematics’ should actually be read as, ‘Russell also ‘did not’ discount the importance of science, as he himself was also a prolific philosopher of mathematics.’ This error is regretted.

Russell advocated a balanced education, not the abandonment of either the sciences, arts, and humanities.

Social media a present danger

“Bleed with a thousand cuts” the policy of Pakistan has moved to a dangerous dimension now. It started with crippling India’s economy and destabilizing Kashmir since the late 1970s till date. Then they funded Naxalites in central India, extremists in North East India, militants across the country. Now Pakistan has magnified itself and its efforts and beginning to pay dividends. The execution grounds are the smart-phoned and laptops of Indians. Social media is their ground now and they’re gaining strength with every passing hour. Yes, they have started penetrating inside the minds of Indians, the only way they can destroy India. They’re not foolish to initiate physical conflict with their economy in dire straits. The policy is simple; use every means possible to destroy the sensitive Indianness and what better tool than media. The media itself is confused on the authenticity of reports coming in from Kashmir, leaving Indians confused totally. Pulwama was an instance when Pakistan took advantage of Indians’ expression of doubts to hide their horrendous act. Kulbhushan is another instance when at the International Court of Justice they quoted Indian media channels to advocate their stance. And this week it’s Kashmir. Pakistan has deployed all resources required to maneoeuvre Indian minds with fake videos, old images, reports etc. Majority of Indians are still not aware of ‘Paid Media’ which has now reached dangerous levels. Pakistan is quoting the opinions of highly placed Indians to present the Kashmir case as human rights violation. The saddest part here is millennials consider it a case of BJP vs Opposition and Pro-Modi vs Anti-Modi.

This is more severe than these petty issues. Governments will come and go but the damage being inflicted now might be irreversible. The country is being divided at the mental level. India is not a country of one language, one religion and one community unlike Pakistan, America, Russia, UK or any other country on the planet and keeping it strongly united with pride has been the hallmark of our history. The men in uniform have been its guardian. Men in uniform are at their very best whether during the Kashmir floods or the Kerala deluge. They are the Messiah, Now the battleground has moved into our smart-phones and it’s our minds that are being targeted to divide us. The call of the moment is to use our basic logic and understand the higher purpose and need of the hour. We need to pull up our guard and not let any separatists divide us.

On Article 370, lengthy articles are obvious. Everyone will interpret it according to their biases and prejudices. Pick up any research paper on Indian defence & Kashmir before June 2019 and you’ll get the clarity on it’s importance.The bottomline is India’s sovereignty at the mental level is at risk. It’s time we stand up to guard it. Filter every information we receive, cross check, and enlighten ourselves multi-dimensionally. We need to separate internal politics from international issues. “Sort family matters by discussion within the family and not by inviting neighbours and society” Before sharing or posting anything please analyse the possible repercussions of our actions.

Sonia reclaims party leadership

After a day-long marathon meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Sonia Gandhi was selected to be the interim Congress chief until the AICC elects a new president. The Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision making body, considering all aspects decided on her name. Ms Gandhi’s take-over is seen as a compromise arrived at between the old guard and the young Turks who were stuck with their own choices.

However, the party considered Sonia Gandhi as the best option keeping in mind the on-going situation in the country under the BJP rule as she is the most experienced and trusted leader. Also, there was no consensus on any other name. In the meanwhile, many members in the Congress party requested Rahul to reconsider his decision, but he refused to budge. So, all the members were unanimous in selecting Sonia Gandhi as the interim Congress chief.

Sonia Gandhi is the most experienced senior leader in the Congress. She was Congress President from 1998 to 2017 when Rahul Gandhi took over charge from her. Ms Gandhi has served the country for a long time as the Congress chief but is yet to be accepted for the post of Prime Minister. To the BJP she is still a pariah and unacceptable. Considering her long stint in the Congress party and as a leader who has contributed much to the integrity and development of the country, she should not be ostracized by the BJP and other parties. She has become an integral part of India and a true Indian in every sense. It is high time the country gave her a chance to become the Prime Minister of India.

