Developed By: iNFOTYKE
CM assures full security for I-Day
SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday asserted that the security agencies have made all arrangements to ensure a peaceful Independence Day celebrations.
Speaking to reporters here, Sangma said reports were received about certain concerns but those have been addressed. He, however, did not reveal much about the ‘concerns’.
Allaying security apprehensions ahead of the celebrations, he said the government was keeping a close watch on the security arrangements.