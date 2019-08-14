Theatre workshop underway in Tura

TURA: The “Production Oriented Theatre Workshop” organised by North East Zone Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Dimapur in collaboration with Department of Art and Culture, Government of Meghalaya in association with A’chik Theatre was kick off on Wednesday at District Auditorium inTura.

The inaugural function was attended by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh as the Chief Guest and Author and Retired Principal of Christian Girls Higher Secondary School, Tura Icylian R Marak as Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh acknowledged the achievement made by Garo Film Maker Dominic Sangma who recently received the First ever National Award for his Garo Film “Ma’ama” which will be screened here in Garo Hills in September and added that his achievement should inspire others for more participation in the field of Drama and Theatre. He said that people have the inherent aptitude and potential in the field of drama, but they need tobe harnessed, explored and refined by providing necessary workshops and training programs to bring out the best for their future endeavour.

With regard to theatre and drama, he said that Garo Culture has rich traditions, folklore and music which needs to be explored and showcased across the region and beyond. Appreciating the initiative of the A’chik Theatre Society, Tura to conserve the rich traditions of the Garos by conducting various workshops in the region, he said that children should be encouraged and enlightened about the bright and varied career prospects it offers to those potential persons in this field.

IANS