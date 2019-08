SHILLONG: During a checking at Mawlai Mawroh stand, Iewduh, Shillong, police detected a local taxi (ML-05D-6760) driven by Noben George Gary Ryntathiang operating with fake sticker (No. 0140).

During enquiry by the police personnel, it transpired that all documents of the vehicle were fake/invalid, except for the driving license of Noben.