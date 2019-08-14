Primary teachers seek pay parity, meets CM

TURA: Teachers from the Sarva Shikshan Abhiyan’s Upper Primary section who form part of the 4th teachers’ group have called upon Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seeking pay parity and regularization of their employment.

A delegation of the group met with the chief minister in Shillong on Wednesday to submit a list of their demands.

According to the aggrieved teachers, the Meghalaya 4th Teachers’ Association has been demanding parity in salaries with other teachers under the SSA. They pointed out that although the regular teachers get paid Rs 20493, the 4th teachers have been drawing only Rs 12000 since January 2017.

“The work being done by both sets of teachers is the same and as is the experience and qualification. This difference in salaries is discrimination. We request the immediate enhancement of salaries of all 4th teachers at par with others,” the teachers mentioned in their memorandum. They also pointed out that their jobs have not been regularised till date even though they were appointed by the state government.

According to the teachers association, there are as many as 1513 teachers holding the 4th teacher post across the state and many of them have been serving in their respective schools for years together.