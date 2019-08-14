Policy for coal auction,transportation under formulation: NGT panel

SHILLONG: The three-member Independent Committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), headed by Justice (retired) BP Kakoti on Wednesday informed that Meghalaya Government was formulating the policy for auction and transportation of coal in the state following the directives of the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting of the committee here , retired Justice Kakoti said that the meeting deliberated on its last proceedings relating to the modalities which needs to be framed for transportation and auction of coal.

Informing that the Meghalaya Government is in the process of formulating the policy for which feed backs have been taken from different departments, he added that the policy had been placed before the Cabinet for final decision after which a joint committee comprising of NGT committee, Coal India and Union Government would deliberate on the policy.

It may be mentioned that the the Supreme Court last month had lifted the National Green Tribunal’s ban on coal mining with a rider that mining should be done as per the provisions of MMDR Act 1957 and other related rules concerning safety of the workers and the environment.

According to Kakoti, the Coal India wants to go for E-auction of coal in Meghalaya and for discussing the matter, a special meeting is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on September 7.

During the meeting, the committee also took stock of the action taken by the department as the Committee was given certain details by the cement companies about the coal and alternate fuel which they need to use.

“ we will scrutinize all papers including environment clearance given the Ministry of Environment and Forest and the Committee will submit a report before the National Green Tribunal before August 31

In the report, the Committee will highlight on what it has done so far in Meghalaya ever since it was formed and what is its impression as far as the overall issue of coal mining in the state.

Stating that the Mapping of coal mines in Jaintia Hills have been done by the North Eastern Space Application Centre, he added that the Centre had submitted a draft report and the Committee would give its feedback shortly

It may be mentioned that there are as many as 24392 coal mines in Jaintia Hills alone.

According to Kakoti, the Supreme Court will monitor the transportation and auction of coal from the state and the Coal India which has been asked to auction the coal wants to auction and transport the coal on “as is where is|” basis for which weighbridges will have to be constructed in the state.

As far as scientific high wall mining is concern in the state, Kakoti informed that an expert team from the state has visited US for conducting a study and submitted a report in the year 2005.

However, Meghalaya Government till date has not taken a decision on the matter and it is only now that they are in the process of considering the report.

He also said that for individual coal miners, it would not be economically feasible to go for scientific mining and they need to form groups to practice scientific mining