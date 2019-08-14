Opp wants 15-day Assembly session

SHILLONG: With the Assembly session scheduled to be held in the first week of September, Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie on Tuesday demanded that the session should be held for at least 15 days.

He said the issues concerning abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its implication in Meghalaya, benami transactions, measures to check influx, border dispute and issues related to Harijan Colony will be raised by the opposition MLAs and hence more time is required for discussion.

Moreover, there are several pending motions and resolutions to be taken up in the upcoming session, he added.