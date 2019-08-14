NSCN-U cadre arrested in Tirap

GUWAHATI: Based on specific intelligence input reliable input a joint operation was launched by troops from Indian Army units and Arunachal Pradesh police in Tirap district on August 12 and that resulted in apprehension of one NSCN-U insurgent in the operation. The apprehended cadre has been identified as self-styled lieutenant, Khuliam Sumpa (36), resident of Old Kheti Village Tirap district and currently staying in Khonsa.

A foreign made (Made in USA) .32 mm pistol with magazine and other documents have been seized from the possession of the cadre. The cadre along with recovered items has been handed over to police for further investigation. The operation is being seen as major success by joint team of Army and police in the region specially in respect of thwarting any untoward incident during Independence Day.