Notice to Assam news portal on Mukul ‘defection’
SHILLONG: The Police department has issued notice to an Assam- based news portal to remove a news item which claimed that Opposition Congress leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma will join BJP.
The news portal has been asked to provide the source of the information after Sangma claimed that the article was part of a misinformation campaign having a criminal malafide intention to defame him and the party he represents.