News from across the state

AYC demands action against varsity staff’s misconduct

SHILLONG: The Achik Youth Council (AYC), in a letter to the pro-vice chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, has demanded stern action against the misconduct on the part of the faculties of Master of Science in Horticulture, NEHU, Tura. The council has alleged that 7 out of 10 fourth semester students of M Sc. Horticulture, batch 2017-19, whose results have been declared on July 30, have not yet submitted their dissertation which is compulsory (partial fulfillment) to award a degree in M Sc. in Horticulture. “The thesis/dissertation consists of 0+6 credits which means there are no theory paper examinations but only practical/viva/evaluation of dissertation is conducted to give marks. But on the contrary, the faculty members of the mentioned department allotted marks to students whereas they are yet to submit their thesis/dissertation besides appearing for their external viva,” the letter read. Such practices will dilute the education quality of the university and hamper the students and society as well. It clearly shows their misconduct and fraud against university rules and students. We condemn such unscrupulous double standard activity of the Horticulture Department, it added.

Charter presentation ceremony

SHILLONG: Rotary Club Shillong Heritage has organised the charter presentation ceremony at Hotel Pinewood on Monday. Justice H.S.Thangkhiew of the High Court of Meghalaya presided as the Chief Guest in the ceremony, District Governor Debashish Das was the Guest of Honour, Past District Governors Manas Chaudhuri and Arjit Endow were also present to grace the occasion. The club charter was presented to the president of the club, Gideon Kharmawphlang besides all the members were presented with the Charter Pin, Club Flag, Bylaws and the 4 way test by the Chief Guest & Guest Of honor.

Workshop on human trafficking

SHILLONG: In its bid to address the challenge of human trafficking which is raising its ugly head even in the North East, the Impulse NGO organised a workshop in Shillong on Tuesday. Understanding this issue very well and addressing it from the grassroots experts in the field of counter human trafficking are relying on entrepreneurship development which is a proven strategy that positively impacts the lives of young people and in line with this, a five-day business communication and training for entrepreneur’s workshop for 12 budding entrepreneurs from the state. On the other hand, President of the One World Training, LLC, United States of America, Dieter Bruhn, who imparted the training to the 12 budding entrepreneurs from the state said that there is enough scope and talent for entrepreneurship in the region. A concluding programme was held on Tuesday where as many as 12 participants presented their business ventures in front of an audience.

Hospital dedicates ward

SHILLONG: The Armala Ward at Dr H.Gordon Roberts Hospital Shillong was dedicated on Wednesday by Rev P.Hynniewta Senior Administrative Secretary KJP Assembly and members of the Hospital Governing Board. Speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion, Hynniewta lauded the efforts of the administrators of the Hospital including the doctors, nurses and staff. The renovation works that took almost two-and-a-half-months was finally put into full operation. The programme was chaired by KW Marbaniang, Administrative Officer. Others who were present in the programme included R Nongrum (Medical Superintendent), Mebanaibor Kharkongor (Medicine Consultant) and Rev RM Kharchandy (Hospital Chaplain).

CPI meet discusses J&K

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State Council of Communist Party of India (CPI) in its meeting held at CPI office at Quinton Road, Shillong, on Monday had a discussion on the present situation prevailing in the country and the state. The meeting noted with concern on the abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which resulted in a situation arising in the valley of Kashmir. The meeting resulted in the disapproval of the manner in which power was exercised by sheer force of majority at Centre. It also condemned the confinement of Sitaram Yechury and D Raja in the Airport who were not allowed to meet the party members. It also noted the new proposed education policy which seeks to dilute the secular nature of our Country besides the menace of drug abuse in the state. The meeting decided to organize mass awareness program highlighting the anti-people policy of the government and urged upon the general public to join.

Natl tobacco control programme

SHILLONG: The District Level Coordination Committee on National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP)-cum-orientation of stakeholders on NTCP, East Khasi Hills was held at the Conference Room, Office of the Deputy Commissioner’s, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong on Tuesday. The Orientation programme was attended by District heads, Block Development Officers, teachers and member of NGOs. Speaking on the ocassion, M War Nongbri, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman, District Level Coordination Committee on NTCP, East Khasi Hills said that the menace of tobacco needs a multi-pronged strategy where all the stakeholders, various government departments and district administration need to work collectively to take necessary measures to control the abuse of tobacco. L. Lyngdoh Nongbri, State Nodal Officer, NTCP, Meghalaya informed that the goal of the NTCP is to prevent initiation and promote quitting of tobacco abuse among youths and adults, eliminate exposure to tobacco smoke (SHS), pack warnings and reduce supply by restricting access to minors, et al. Others who spoke on the occasion included M R Basaiawmoit, District Health & Medical Officer, East Khasi Hills and B. Kanti, District Nodal Officer, NTCP among others.

KSU hits out at truant doctors

MAWKYRWAT: The Khasi Student’s Union (KSU) Rangthong Unit has expressed concerned over the irregularity of doctors at the Rangthong Primary Health Centre (PHC) in South West Khasi Hills which is posing a problem to the people of the area as they have to spend time and money visiting Mawkyrwat Community Health Centre (CHC) or other hospitals outside the district. Vice President of the KSU Rangthong Unit, Evansroy Nongrem informed that many people especially those coming from poor families from far flung areas have complained and expressed hardships due to the irregularity of doctors at the PHC. The Rangthong PHC looks after many villages in the area including Rangthong, Mawthynrew-Mawlynngad, Photjaud, Keniong, Thiepdiengngan, Ngunraw, Kensimphlang, Rangjadong, Mawlieh, Mawlar, Mawmerang, Nongeitser bad Mawtngam. Therefore, the KSU Rangthong Unit requested the doctors working at the PHC to take their jobs seriously with responsibility so that it will ease the problems faced by the local people and it will help them to avoid visiting other hospitals because this has affected them so much especially the poor people.

MLA urges conservation of bees

TURA: Rongara-Siju MLA and Chairman of Meghalaya State Health Advisory Board, Rakkam A Sangma has urged the people of the district to plant more flower giving plants for the conservation of bees. The MLA was speaking during the occasions of World Honeybee Day celebration under the theme ‘Save the Bees’ and Kishan Mela organised by the District Horticulture Department of South Garo Hills in its office premises on Tuesday. Farmers and entrepreneurs from all across the district participated in the programmes.

Cleaning drive at Krangsuri

SHILLONG: The District Legal Services Authority, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, in collaboration with the Office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Amlarem Sub-Division and the Office of the Superintendent of Police, West Jaintia Hills, Jowai, will organise a cleaning drive and tree plantation programme at Krangsuri, Amlarem Sub-Division on Friday from 8 am onwards, a release issued here informed.

Clan demands Syiem’s position

SHILLONG: The Syiemiong clan has demanded that the position of acting Syiem of Hima Nongspung should be held by the Syiemiong clan and not Syiemlieh clan. Addressing the press, the members of the Syiemiong clan raised objection to the appointment of Kyntiewborlang Syiemlieh as the acting Chief of Hima Nongspung. “There are no records that the Syiemlieh clan has ever held the position of Syiem,” Bintar Syiemïong, member of the Syiemïong clan. The Syiemiong clan refuted the claims of Kyntiewborlang that the latter has regained the position of Syiem after many years.

Teachers’ body to meet CM

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers Association (KJDSTA) along with Garo Hills Deficit School Teachers and Employees Association (GHDSTEA) will meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday to apprise him of the various issues and grievances of the associations. The two associations will discuss on the pending problems faced by deficit teachers of the state such as pension benefit schemes, regular and monthly salary and early implementation and extension of benefits to all deficit teacher as recommended by the 5th pay commission.

Cultural programme to be held

SHILLONG: Geetali – A Socio Cultural Organization, Laban, Shillong, will be organising a Cultural Evening as part of its silver jubilee celebrations at U Soso Tham auditorium on September 8, from 4:30 pm onwards, Pankaj Deb, executive member-cum-public secretary of Geetali informed in a release issued here. The event will feature winner Ankita Bhattacharjee and Shreeto Nnm Roy 2nd runners up of Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 2019, and Shubo Das of Bangladesh along with musician of Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Entry passes will be available at Geetali Office or Jyoti Medical Hall at Laban. People may also contact 9436101075 / 7005245941 to book tickets.

MUPSTA general meeting

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Upper Primary School Teachers Association (MUPSTA), South West Khasi Hills unit will hold its general meeting at the Kashari U Syiem Maharam Mawkyrwat on Saturday from 11 am onwards, EG War organizing-cum-publicity secretary, MUPSTA informed. The meeting will discuss various issues on strengthening the functions of the organisation in the whole district. Leaders from across the state will be present in the meeting. The association has requested the upper primary school teachers (improved and ad hoc) falling under South West Khasi Hills to attend the meeting without fail.

Farmers’ store inaugurated

SHILLONG: Shaining Nongrum, headman of Laitsohpliah community (East Khasi Hills), inaugurated a farmer’s store at the community on Tuesday to promote sale of locally produced and chemical free products. The store is an initiative of the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) farmer groups of Laitsohpliah in association with the North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS). It aims to encourage farmers to increase the production of chemical free products, to provide a platform for marketing of traditional food and local authentic products directly sourced from farmers. Nongrum said, “The Farmers’ Store aims to support small producers with a fair price for their produce, to enhance forward linkages for traditional food and local authentic products.” School students, teachers and PGS members from East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills were also present.