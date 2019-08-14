National Nuggets

UP woman gets triple talaq for merely asking for Rs 30

Hapur (UP): A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur was given ‘triple talaq’ after she merely asked her husband for Rs 30 to buy medicines, police said. The incident took place two days ago and DSP, Hapur, Rajesh Singh said that the woman’s complaint has already been filed. The woman, who was married three years ago, said that her husband took away their children and pushed her out of the house. “I has asked for Rs 30 to buy medicines and my husband started shouting at me. He pronounced ‘talaq’ thrice and his family members pushed me out of the house,” she said. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalizes instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1. Several women have filed complaints with the police alleging they were divorced by their husbands using the Islamic law that allows a husband to annul a marriage by uttering the word ‘talaq’ – Arabic for “divorce” – three times, even after Parliament passed the Bill. (IANS)



Man held for making threat calls

Mathura (UP): After a brief exchange of fire, police nabbed a man who had allegedly threatened to blow up a temple here, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Ajai alias Ajju Rajaura from Jait forest area in Vrindavan on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said. The accused, Rajaura, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SP said, adding a country-made pistol, few live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession. On August 8, an anonymous call was received at Prem Mandir Vrindavan threatening to blow up the temple, Meena said. The caller was later identified as Rajaura, he said. Rajaura had earlier made a similar threatening call to a hospital here, Meena said, adding the accused was using stolen mobile phones to make such calls. (PTI)



Urban India to be ODF by Oct 2

New Delhi: Urban India will be totally Open Defecation Free (ODF) by October 2, 2019, exactly five years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat campaign, Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. Puri stated this while launching the Swachh Sarvekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey to rate the cities on cleanliness. “There has been a significant transformation in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from just being a government project to a people’s movement in the last five years,” said the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister. He said when the Swachh Sarvekshan was started in 2016, only 70 odd cities were included. This rose to 4,000 in 2018.”The defining feature of what we are doing now is the 100 per cent geographical coverage throughout the country,” the Minister said. “Instead of making the ‘sarvekshan’ of the cities just an annual process, we decided to take the process a step further. Puri launched the Swachh Survekshan 2020 toolkit that contains a detailed survey methodology and component indicators with scores to help cities to prepare themselves for the survey. (IANS)