Meghalaya to take forward 2nd phase human capital development programme

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said the government was keen to take forward the second phase of the human capital development programme under the Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya, a programme that is assisted by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He was speaking during the inauguration of the New Extension School Building of Synod Higher Secondary School under the programme.

Highlighting the benefits of the programme, he said many schools were developed under the programme wherein 62 schools had been completed and 55 more were in progress.

He further added that four DIET and Teachers’ Training Institutes, ten pilot projects for Science laboratories and ten pilot projects for Computer laboratories, teachers training and training for youth are being taken up under the Human Capital Development Programme.

He informed that the new building of the school was made at a cost of Rs 3.69 crores which included not only the building but the computer laboratories, furniture and other infrastructures.

Citing the example of the building which was inaugurated by him, Sangma expressed concern that buildings belonging to various departments of the GAD, Health etc., are lying unutilized.

“But whatever investment we have put in this building, the returns will be multi fold because the return that Education institutes give back to society is immense,” he said.

Earlier, Sangma also launched the school website.