MDA to decide on Speaker’s post unanimously: Conrad

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) which will take a unanimous decision on the Speaker’s post.

“It is not respectful on my part to by-pass their opinions and come out and give a statement, UDP and Deputy CM expressed their views but it is the MDA coalition which will take the unanimous decision,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

With UDP, a partner in the MDA, making appeals that the Speaker’s post should be retained by the UDP, Sangma who is the chairman of MDA said there was neither any issue regarding stability of the coalition nor any issue of rumblings.

“Every political party has the right to express their opinion, but I have been clear that the Speaker’s post will be a post which will be unanimously decided by the MDA components which has more than six partners,” he said.

He said the MDA will meet after the Independence Day programme.

As for the Shella bye-election, Sangma said the state units of the different political parties couldn’t be by-passed and maintained that he couldn’t speak on behalf of the NPP because the state unit was also involved in it.

He informed that the UDP met him and reiterated their commitment to the coalition and that whatever be the situation, the coalition would unanimously resolve the matter.