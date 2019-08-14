Manmohan Singh files RS nomination

Jaipur: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh filed nomination papers for the bypoll to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Singh filed four sets of nomination papers in the chamber of returning officer in Rajasthan Assembly and expressed gratitude to the Congress party for nominating him. He condoled BJP leader Madan Lal Saini’s death in June, which has led to the vacancy in the upper house.

Singh said he will do whatever is possible to promote the cause of the people of the state. “I am very grateful to the Congress party and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and all members of the Congress party for nominating me to this vacant seat in the council of states,” he told reporters after filing the nomination.

Saying he recognised there were circumstances in which the vacancy was created, he conveyed his condolence to Saini’s family.

He was accompanied by Gehlot, Pilot, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal among others. (PTI)