IPS officer kills self in Faridabad, blackmail blamed

FARIDABAD: Depressed that he was being blackmailed by a junior officer, an IPS officer committed suicide at his official residence in upscale Faridabad on Wednesday morning, police said.



Vikramjeet Singh Kapoor shot himself with his service revolver in the bedroom around 5.45 a.m. A police officer said he put the barrel in his mouth and pressed the trigger. The bullet exited from the other side.



Kapoor left a suicide note in which he named an Inspector, Abdul Sayeed, now the Station House Officer at the Bhupani police station.



Kapoor also reportedly named another person who is a civilian.



“We have registered an FIR on charges of blackmailing and abetment to suicide against both the accused on the basis of the suicide note and the written complaint given by the deceased’s wife,” said Sube Singh, the police spokesman in Faridabad.



Kapoor used to wake up early in the morning and go for a morning walk. His wife was in the kitchen when she heard a gunshot. She ran to the bedroom along with other family members and found her husband sprawled on the sofa, a revolver in his hand.



“We have detained both the accused and they are under questioning. We are investigating the incident from all possible angles to find out the truth,” Singh said.



Kapoor’s wife told the police that he used to go to meet a spiritual guru once in a week. This too will be examined, the officer said.



Kapoor joined the Haryana Police as Assistant Sub-Inspector in 1983 and held several posts. He became an IPS officer in 2017 and was deployed here in NIT Faridabad as Deputy Commissioner of Police for the last couple of years.



The Kapoors have two sons.

IANS