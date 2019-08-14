Gambegre MLA inaugurates new vety dispensary at Makalgonchu

TURA: The newly-constructed Dispensary of the Veterinary Department at Makalgonchu in West Garo Hills was inaugurated on Tuesday afternoon by Gambegre MLA and Chairman of the State Government Programme Implementation and Monitoring Committee (SGPIMC), Saleng A Sangma.

Speaking on the occasion, Saleng Sangma congratulated the department for their hard work and dedication in making the dispensary functional and hoped that it would cater to the animal care needs of the people of the area. Stating that the region in particular has been blessed with abundant livelihood opportunities, Sangma however lamented that at times people are reluctant to do supplementary work for better income benefits which could have helped to uplift the standard of living condition of the people of the region.

“Any kind of development established in the area belongs to the people and therefore people should learn to value the assets provided by the government and take care of it, the Chairman said.

Moreover, the attitude of the people should be changed and they should be encouraged to be sincere in whatever livelihood opportunity they undertake and thereby help the region to prosper, he added.

Citing examples from other places which are practicing simple farming methods and progressing, he advised the people to adopt multiple cropping and integrated farming methods including rearing of pigs, cows, chicken, etc, so as to increase farm production and also aim to become self sufficient in terms of farm produce as well as to provide healthy food for the people of the region in future. He also suggested keeping grazing fields for cows, goats, etc so that animals can freely roam around and find their own food.

Block Development Office of Dalu C & RD Block, Tengchi M G Momin highlighted the provisions of Bottom 20 under MGNREGA which provides assistance for construction of pig-sty, etc. She said that now the people can avail assistance from the department for rearing of livestock and animal health care facilities for their farm animals. She also informed that training for rearing of livestock will be organised in collaboration with the veterinary department for the people of the area in order to help them facilitate better methods of rearing animals for sustainable livelihood.

Stressing on the negative health effects of packed foods people consume nowadays, she urged the people to rear cows for milk so that the supply of milk production can be increased in the area which will also enhance the health of a person.

In his keynote address, District Veterinary Officer, H K Marak expressed his gratitude to the local MLA Saleng A Sangma for taking the initiative to set up the veterinary dispensary for the benefit of the people of the area and the Nokma of Jonangpara Dingansing Ch Sangma for donating 3 bighas of land for the dispensary. He informed that the said dispensary at Makalgonchu was funded by NABARD under Rural Improvement Development Fund (RIDF-XVI) 2011-2012 and the total amount sanctioned was Rs. 68.00 lakhs for the construction of Veterinary Dispensary including staff quarters. Further, highlighting the functions and benefits of the dispensary, he said that the dispensary will cater to the animal care needs and vaccination of farm animals of 12 villages in the area.

Marak also informed that pig insurance is available at the department which will help the farmers to insure their pigs at the dispensary by paying Rs 46/- only per year and the pig should be within six months to 3 years old during the time of insurance.

Later, the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries also unveiled the plaque during the inaugural function.