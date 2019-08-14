Ex-Tikrikilla MLA passes away at 42

TURA/ SHILLONG: Former Tikrikilla legislator Michael T Sangma passed away following a cardiac arrest at his home in Tikrikilla early Tuesday morning. He was 42. He is survived by his wife, three sons and one daughter.

On Monday he had visited members of the Muslim community of Tikrikilla on the occasion of Eid.

“He returned from the Eid celebrations yesterday feeling unwell and went up to his room to take rest and shockingly passed away this morning at around 7:30 am,” informed family members.

He had a history of hypertension.

“He was a very welcoming person who helped many poor families one way or the other,” recalled Late Michael’s friend and head of the Catholic Church in Tikrikilla, Fr. Binoy.

Born on May 14, 1977, Michael, a leader of the Garo Students’ Union in Tikrikilla region, plunged into politics and contested the 2013 state Assembly elections from Tikrikilla constituency as an Independent candidate.

He emerged victorious defeating Congress candidate Rahinath Barchung.

He allied with the Congress to be part of the then Mukul Sangma government and was made a parliamentary secretary.

In the 2018 elections he was defeated by Congress candidate Jimmy D Sangma.

His funeral will be held at Tikrikilla on Wednesday afternoon.

Mukul and former Assembly Speaker AT Mondal visited the family and extended condolences.

Mukul recalled Michael as an honest person, who was hardworking and available all the time.

Mondal said that the loss is irreparable as he was an amiable person.