De Kock to lead SA in T20s against India

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced their squad for the upcoming tour of India.

Three uncapped players were named in their Test squad including fast bowler Anrich Nortje, spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy and wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Seconds.Selectors also named three newcomers in the squad for the three-match T20I series, including Temba Bavuma and spin bowling all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin as well as Nortje. Quinton de Kock will captain the T20 squad with Rassie van der Dussen as vice-captain while Temba Bavuma will be the vice-captain to Faf du Plessis in the Test match squad.Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi were not considered for T20 selection as they will be warming up for the Test series by playing in South Africa’s four-day matches against India A.South Africa’s Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

South Africa’s T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.South Africa will tour India to play three-T20I and three-Test match in September. The first T20I will be played at Dharmshala on September 15. (ANI)